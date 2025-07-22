Africa: CAF Launches Second Edition of Football Management Executive Programme With University of Cape Town to Strengthen Leadership Capacity With Member Associations

20 July 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has announced the launch of the second edition of its Football Management Executive Programme, delivered in collaboration with the University of Cape Town ("UCT").

This strategic initiative underscores CAF's commitment to enhancing leadership excellence and strengthening governance structures across African football.

Aligned with the vision of CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe to position African Football as globally competitive and self-sustaining, the Executive Programme is tailored to equip senior football executives with advanced competencies in governance, administration, commercial strategy, and operational leadership.

Following the successful completion of the inaugural edition, the second intake comprises a diverse and high-calibre group of professionals from CAF Member Associations across the continent. These participants represent a new generation of football leaders committed to driving institutional progress and innovation within their respective organisations.

Participants will convene in Cairo, the headquarters of CAF, and later attend one of Africa's leading football events in a major host city to be announced in due course.

The Progamme will conclude with a graduation ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa in the new year.

These immersive experiences will be reinforced by expert-led modules focusing on strategic leadership, financial management, stakeholder engagement, and organisational development.

Delivered through a flexible hybrid model, the programme reflects CAF's continued investment in human capital and institutional capacity-building, forming a key pillar of its broader transformation agenda.

