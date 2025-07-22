Africa: Chebbak, Ndiaye Still Lead, but Race for Wafcon 2024 Golden Boot Heats Up

Following the conclusion of the CAF TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2024 quarterfinals in Morocco, the competition for the Golden Boot has intensified, even as several top contenders have exited the tournament.

Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak remains at the top of the scoring chart with four goals, despite failing to score in the 3-1 quarterfinal victory over Mali. Chebbak, who has not found the net since the group stage, now sees several rivals eliminated or falling behind in the race.

Among them are Zambia's Racheal Kundananji and Barbra Banda, each with three goals, who were knocked out by Nigeria in a 5-0 rout.

Similarly, Senegal's attacking duo Mama Diop and Nguenar Ndiaye--who both led the team's frontline--were eliminated by South Africa after a goalless draw and a 4-1 loss in the penalty shootout. Ndiaye, who shares the top scorer position with Chebbak at four goals, will no longer be able to add to her tally.

Two active players, however, have reignited the chase. Morocco's Ibtissam Jraïdi netted a crucial brace in the quarterfinal against Mali (2-1), bringing her tournament total to three goals. The Al-Ahli FC striker remains a strong candidate for the award, especially if Morocco advances to the final.

Nigeria's Chinwendu Ihezuo is also in top form, having scored her team's third goal in the quarterfinal win over Zambia. With three goals as well, she poses the biggest offensive threat for the Super Falcons ahead of their semifinal clash with South Africa.

Current Top Scorers - CAF WAFCON 2024, Morocco:

4 goals: Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco), Nguenar Ndiaye (Senegal - eliminated)

3 goals: Ibtissam Jraïdi (Morocco), Chinwendu Ihezuo (Nigeria), Barbra Banda (Zambia - eliminated), Racheal Kundananji (Zambia - eliminated)

2 goals: Mama Diop (Senegal - eliminated), Alice Kusi (Ghana), Aissata Traoré (Mali - eliminated), Yasmine Mrabet (Morocco)