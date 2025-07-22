Algeria Call Up Mahious, Meziane in Star-Studded Provisional Squad for CHAN

Algeria's home-based national team coach, Madjid Bougherra, has named a provisional 28-man squad as preparations begin in earnest for the 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The selected players--drawn exclusively from the domestic league--are set to report to the National Technical Centre in Sidi Moussa on Sunday, 20 July, for a pivotal training camp that will shape the final squad for the tournament in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

The squad is headlined by CHAN 2022 top scorer Aymen Mahious and features a strong representation from Algerian league champions MC Alger and runners-up CR Belouizdad, with six players each.

USM Alger follows with four call-ups, while JS Kabylie and CS Constantine contribute three players apiece. The rest of the squad is rounded out by representatives from ASO Chlef, ES Sétif, and Paradou AC.

This preliminary list is expected to undergo minor adjustments based on player performances during the camp and upcoming friendly matches.

Algeria will be based in Group C at CHAN 2024, one of the most competitive groups, facing off against Uganda, South Africa, Guinea, and Niger.

As part of their build-up, the Desert Foxes A' will play two high-profile friendlies --offering a final opportunity for players to stake their claim before the continental showdown begins on August 2.

Bougherra, who guided Algeria to the final of CHAN 2022 before losing on penalties to Senegal, is determined to go one better this time.

With tactical preparations set to intensify, competition for places in the final squad promises to be fierce. But for now, this group of 28 forms the backbone of Algeria's quest for CHAN glory.

Full List of Algeria's Provisional CHAN 2024 Squad

Goalkeepers:

Zakaria Bouhalfaya (CS Constantine)

Tarek Bousseder (ES Sétif)

Abderrahmane Medjadel (ASO Chlef)

Defenders:

Saadi Radouani (USM Alger)

Réda Hlaimia (MC Alger)

Fares Nechat Djabri (JS Kabylie)

Ayoub Ghezala (MC Alger)

Adam Alilet (USM Alger)

Achref Abada (ASO Chlef)

Abderrahmane Bekkour (CR Belouizdad)

Naoufel Khacef (CR Belouizdad)

Ilyes Cheti (USM Alger)

Midfielders:

Akram Bouras (MC Algiers)

Mohamed Benkhemassa (MC Algiers)

Abdelraouf Benguit (CR Belouizdad)

Mehdi Boudjemaa (JS Kabylie)

Bilal Boukerchaoui (CR Belouizdad)

Zakaria Draoui (MC Algiers)

Messala Merbah (CS Constantine)

Attackers: