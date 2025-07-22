Morocco Make Statement With Back-to-Back Friendly Wins Ahead of CHAN 2024

Morocco's home-based national team is hitting peak form at just the right time, recording a second consecutive friendly win ahead of the 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN).

With a strong 2-1 victory over fellow CHAN contenders Burkina Faso in Kenitra on Saturday, the youthful Atlas Lions are shaping up to be serious title contenders.

The result follows Morocco's 6-0 thrashing of Chad in June and confirms their growing momentum despite limited preparation time.

With the CHAN tournament kicking off on 2 August in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, head coach Tarik Sektioui appears to be molding a cohesive and confident squad drawn entirely from domestic talent born in 2000 or later.

After a cagey opening 45 minutes, Morocco asserted their dominance in the second half.

Bouchaïb Arrasi of Raja Casablanca opened the scoring in the 58th minute before Racing Casablanca's Younes El Kaabi doubled the lead four minutes later.

Burkina Faso pulled one back through Papus Naser Ouattara late in the game, but Morocco held on to claim victory.

Coach Sektioui's side, exempt from CHAN qualifiers as part of CAF's seeding protocol, are in a tough Group A alongside co-hosts Kenya, DR Congo, Zambia, and Angola.

However, the recent performances have significantly boosted morale and tactical cohesion within the squad.

The Lion Cubs will face Burkina Faso once more on Thursday, 24 July, also in Kenitra, in what will serve as their final warm-up before travelling to East Africa for the tournament.

With a combination of individual brilliance and growing team chemistry, Morocco are making it clear: they are not just participating--they are coming to win.