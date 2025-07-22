Africa: CAF to Host TotalEnergies CAF Wafcon Technical Insights Discussion in Rabat On Wednesday

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) will host a TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Technical Insights Discussion with selected members of the tournament's Technical Study Group (TSG) in Rabat, Morocco on Wednesday.

The members of the TSG will provide insights into the tournament so far and take questions from the media.

The experts who will be in attendance are:

Shilene Booysen (South Africa)

Booysen is a highly regarded tactician with experience coaching South Sudan's women's national team and as a former analyst for Banyana Banyana, her deep analytical approach makes her a key member of the group.

Lamia Boumehdi (Morocco)

A former coach of the Morocco U20 Women's National Team, Boumehdi has been instrumental in the rise of Moroccan women's football, contributing both at club and national levels with a focus on technical excellence and youth progression. She guided TP Mazembe to a first ever CAF Women's Champions League title 2024.

Jacqueline Shipanga (Namibia)

One of the most recognisable figures in Namibian football, Shipanga is a CAF and FIFA coaching instructor and former Brave Gladiators coach, known for her leadership in both technical and administrative roles. Shipanga is the technical director of the NFA, the only women to occupy the role in our continent currently.

Clementine Touré (Côte d'Ivoire)

A former head coach of Côte d'Ivoire's women's national team, Touré is a trailblazer in African women's football. She led Equatorial Guinea to the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup and has vast experience at WAFCON level. She also served as TSG at both the 2019 and 2023 FIFA Women's World Cups.