Africa: CAF General Secretary Mosengo-Omba Gives TotalEnergies CHAN 2024 Preparations Thumbs Up During Kenya Visit On Monday

The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") General Secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba has given preparations for the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda ("CHAN") 2024 thumbs up with two weeks to kick-off.

Mosengo-Omba is visiting Kenya and Tanzania to meet with Local Organizing Committee ("LOC") of the kick-off on 02 August at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Nairobi's Kasarani Stadium that has undergone major renovations thanks to investment from Kenya Government, will host the Final match of the competition on 30 August 2025.

Mosengo-Omba said: "There is so much work and progress that has been made by the three countries; Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda over the last few months working closely with the CAF team that has been on ground for a while. I must commend the work of the three Governments and the Leaders of the three Member Associations from the three Nations. Today, I inspected the main stadium in Kasarani and Nyayo Stadium as well as some of the training facilities. We no longer have questions of the state of readiness, we are now just focusing on minor detail to ensure that we have everything in place by 02 August 2025. I will be visiting Tanzania tomorrow - the venue for the opening match."

Mosengo-Omba was joined by Nicholas Musonye, Chairman of the LOC; Harold Ndege, FKF General Secretary and Evans Achoki, Secretary of Administration in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports.

In addition to the Closing Ceremony at Kasarani Stadium, Kenya is set to host all Group A matches at both the Kasarani and Nyayo Stadiums.

For more information about the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship, visit www.cafonline.com

-ENDS-

Further Inquiries: communications@cafonline.com

CAF | Communication Department