Nigeria: Catholic Community Lauds DSS, Army for Rescuing Rev. Fr., Others Kidnapped By Boko Haram

Catholic Bishop of Maiduguri Diocese, John Bakeni, has lauded the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Army for successfully rescuing Reverend Father Alphonsus Afina, who was kidnapped on June 1 by Boko Haram insurgents.

Father Afina's kidnapping in Gworza, Borno State, had grabbed global headlines, as he had served as a priest in Alaska from September 2017 through 2024. Kidnapped alongside the priest were, at the time, an unspecified number of fellow travellers on the Liman Kara-Gwoza road in Gwoza LGA of Borno State.

Father Afina and 10 women were rescued by DSS operatives in the state on Monday. Troops of the Nigerian Army supported the operatives. No ransom was paid for the rescued victims.

Bishop Bakeni, who doubles as the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Borno State, commended the gallantry and intelligence of the DSS operatives who rescued the 11 persons unhurt.

According to the Bishop, the Catholic community worldwide was excited at the news that Father Afina was rescued after nearly two months in the hands of insurgents.

According to the Bishop, Father Afina was travelling from Mubi, Adamawa State, to Maiduguri when his vehicle was ambushed at a military checkpoint after a rocket-propelled grenade struck one of the vehicles in his convoy, killing one occupant.

Meanwhile, DSS officers in Zamfara State, also with support from troops of the Nigerian Army, last week rescued 32 kidnap victims in Shinkafi LGA of the state. Security sources disclosed that the rescued victims included 27 women and five young boys, who had spent between two and four months in captivity. They've been handed over to the state government for medical care and documentation, the source added.