South Africa: IFP Says Unity Government Helps Heal Wounds of the Past

22 July 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Celani Sikhakhane
  • IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa says the GNU and GPU are a blessing in disguise and a step towards national healing.
  • The party supports efforts to save Ithala Bank, calling it a symbol of economic pride and the legacy of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says the Government of National Unity (GNU) and the Government of Provincial Unity (GPU) are playing a key role in healing old wounds and helping the country move forward.

Speaking at a media briefing in Durban, IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa said the party sees the unity governments as a "blessing in disguise".

He said all political parties in the GPU and GNU stood together on the matter of Ithala Bank, showing unity in defending what he called the pride of KwaZulu-Natal and the legacy of IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

"The GNU and GPUs are not just partnerships. They are a way to rebuild trust and support our communities," said Hlabisa. "After one year in the GNU and leading the KZN GPU, we've made progress in reducing crime and boosting the economy."

Hlabisa praised KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli and MEC for Economic Development Musa Zondi for fighting against the planned closure of Ithala Bank.

He called Ithala "more than just a bank", saying it is a symbol of black business and a key part of Buthelezi's legacy.

"We will defend this bank and make sure it stays strong for our people," he said.

The IFP's support for the GNU and GPU comes after the African National Congress (ANC) raised concerns about Cooperative Governance MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi. They accused him of interfering in ANC-run municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.

Despite this, the IFP said they remain committed to the unity government and praised President Cyril Ramaphosa for placing Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave.

They also welcomed the commission of enquiry into allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police boss Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

