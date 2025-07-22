South Africa: Cele and Mkhize 'Met Zuma to Try Stop Police Corruption Investigation'

Sources say Zuma, Cele and Mkhize held secret talks to stop the inquiry before it reveals powerful people behind police corruption.

Senzo Mchunu is under pressure after cancelling a R360-million tender and pushing for arrests linked to high-ranking officials.

Former president Jacob Zuma is said to have met with Bheki Cele and Zweli Mkhize to try to stop an investigation into police corruption.

The three are accused of holding secret meetings to stop the commission of enquiry set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The commission was announced last week and will look into deep corruption in the police and tenders. Some believe it could expose top politicians and their close friends.

A source told Scrolla.Africa that Zuma and Cele are worried that the commission will show who is really behind the corruption, and it may not be Minister Senzo Mchunu.

"The plan is to push the president to remove Mchunu," said the source.

Mchunu has been leading a clean-up inside the police. This includes the arrest of top officer Lieutenant General Dumsani Khumalo, who is linked to Cele's circle, the source claimed.

Mchunu also started an investigation into a R360-million medical tender linked to businessman Vusi Matlala. After that, the tender was cancelled.

The source said that after the meeting with Zuma, his allies sent a letter to the court asking to stop the commission, which many see as a way to protect certain people.

Mchunu said he is not afraid to be investigated and supports the inquiry. "I believe in transparency," he said.

He also recently ended several police station leases which he said were making a few people rich. He made the announcement in Vryheid.

Scrolla.Africa tried to get comments from Cele and Mkhize, but they did not respond.