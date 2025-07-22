Uganda: Museveni, FAO Director General Discuss Transforming Uganda's Agri-Food Systems

President Museveni has met and held fruitful discussions with the Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, Qu Dongyu, at State House, Entebbe.

Welcoming the Director-General, President Museveni underscored the critical role of the FAO in supporting the transformation of agri-food systems, reiterating that agricultural development remains a top priority for Uganda.

He assured Dongyu of his unwavering support to facilitate smooth collaboration with the FAO.

The two leaders further discussed how they could enhance collaboration in key areas such as sustainable agriculture and food security--sectors vital for Uganda's agricultural transformation.

A significant emphasis was also placed on the need for income security, nutrition, and hygiene to provide a stable foundation for the well-being and development of individuals.

H.E Dongyu expressed gratitude for Uganda's ongoing commitment to the FAO and affirmed the organization's readiness to provide strong support to Uganda's investment plans.

"Uganda has significant potential for rapid growth and development," he noted.

The FAO delegation included Mr. Maximo Torero, Chief Economist; Mr. Abebe Haile Gabriel, Assistant Director-General and Representative for Africa; Ms. Lineo Molise, Regional Coordinator for Africa; and Mr. Shen Hong, Assistant to the Director General.