Uganda: Eddy Kenzo Dismisses Selective Govt Support, Defends Global Reputation

Renowned singer Edrisa Musuuza, popularly known as Eddy Kenzo, has rejected a proposal for selective government funding of only a few top musicians.

He said the music industry is too wide to be represented by just two or three individuals.

"That idea doesn't work for me," Kenzo said. "The music industry doesn't revolve around two or three people. It's broad, and government support should benefit everyone."

His remarks come after fellow artist Moses Ssali, also known as Bebe Cool, suggested the government allocate between Shs15 billion and Shs20 billion to three leading artists to promote Uganda abroad.

Bebe Cool also proposed that promoters each receive an additional Shs5 billion.

In response, Kenzo defended his global influence.

"If he says I am not a global artist, he might be right because he might be so uninformed that I actually am a global artist," Kenzo said. "I am not responsible for someone's ignorance."

He also stressed that every artist should follow their own path.

"There's nothing I can tell someone. I do my own things. Everyone sees things differently."

Kenzo's comments add to ongoing debate about how government funds are distributed in Uganda's creative sector.

Many artists have raised concerns about favouritism and the politicisation of support meant for the broader arts community.

Kenzo is a Grammy-nominated musician and founder of Big Talent Entertainment.

He has performed on major global stages and continues to represent Uganda internationally.