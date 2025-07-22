Liberia: Leveraging Technology to Optimize Revenue Generation

The Government of Liberia has taken a bold step toward overhauling its public financial management systems through the use of digital technology, with the twin goals of improving accountability and increasing domestic revenue collection.

At the opening of the Technology Summit 2025 held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan revealed that a US$30 million World Bank-funded project is now underway to digitize key government ministries and agencies.

"This year, we launched a great project with the World Bank -- a US$30 million initiative -- aimed at improving government accountability and transforming public service delivery," Minister Ngafuan announced.

The project, which targets the implementation of e-governance systems across government institutions, is expected to automate workflows, streamline public financial management, reduce human interference, and make it easier to track and monitor revenue performance.

"We at the Ministry of Finance are digitizing, but we have ways to go," Ngafuan admitted. "We want to be able to make things efficient because efficiency will cut processing time. The faster we implement government processes, the quicker we get revenue, and when we raise more revenue, we can do more for our people."

As Liberia faces mounting fiscal pressures and high demand for public services, Minister Ngafuan emphasized that deploying digital tools in the public sector is no longer optional -- it is essential.

"We are in the technology age, and some of the challenges we face as a government can only be solved through technology," he said. "One of our key measures to deal with the shocks we've faced this year is to deploy technology in revenue mobilization."

He pointed to reforms already being rolled out by the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), which include new IT systems to improve tax collection and reduce leakages.

By digitizing processes that were previously manual and prone to corruption or inefficiency, the government hopes to not only widen the tax net but also build public trust in the system.

Ngafuan stressed that better technology means better oversight and fewer opportunities for funds to go unaccounted for.

While technology is a solution, Ngafuan acknowledged that Liberia's starting point is far behind global standards. Yet, he urged Liberians not to be discouraged but to embrace bold ideas and radical innovation.

"We, as a country, know that we are already behind in the technology race. We cannot afford to be comfortable with that," he said.

"We have to leapfrog; we have to sprint." He continued, "Sometimes it appears like we are perpetually behind. But we need to start dreaming big dreams. Think big and act big. That's the beginning."

He encouraged Liberians, especially innovators and those in the private tech sector, to remain persistent even when their ideas are met with skepticism.

"It's good that I see some folks, Liberians, private sector innovators, thinking, contriving, implementing big things. Sometimes it appears like you are crazy in this environment when you think big -- but we need to start talking about some 'crazy' things now. That's how we will jump fast."

Representing President Joseph Nyuma Boakai at the summit, Acting Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Mamaka Bility reaffirmed the government's commitment to embedding digital solutions across all sectors of governance. She said digital infrastructure will serve as the foundation for the President's ARREST Agenda -- which prioritizes Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism.

"As the administration executes its national development agenda, we are mindful that none of those pillars will succeed without a solid digital foundation," Bility said.

"Technology is no longer a luxury -- it is a necessity. It is a path to dignity, opportunity, and inclusive growth."

She also revealed that the government is finalizing two critical documents: a National ICT Policy and a National Digital Strategy, which will guide how Liberia leverages innovation and data to improve governance and empower citizens.

"These documents are not just policies. They are blueprints for action, guiding how we use data, innovation, and connectivity to serve our people better," she emphasized.

Held under the theme "Transforming Governance, Empowering Citizens," the 2025 Technology Summit brought together policymakers, international development partners, entrepreneurs, civil society actors, and students from across the country.

The summit showcased tech innovations designed to tackle issues ranging from government service delays and low tax compliance to corruption and exclusion in rural communities. Panels also discussed the importance of building reliable digital infrastructure, closing the gender and youth gap in ICT, and supporting digital literacy across the public sector.

International partners including the World Bank, USAID, UNDP, and the European Union reaffirmed their support to Liberia's digital development efforts. Many expressed optimism that this latest investment will serve as a turning point in the country's path toward digital governance.

As he closed his remarks, Minister Ngafuan reminded participants that the nation's current limitations should not define its future.

"We may be starting from behind, but that only means we need to run faster, dream bolder, and act smarter," he said. "This is Liberia's time to leap forward. With technology and teamwork, we can transform our government, empower our citizens, and secure a better future."