Tunisia Welcomes Signing of Ceasefire and Start of Negotiations By Congolese Government and M23

Tunis, July 21 — Tunisia welcomed in a statement on Monday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, the signing by the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the March 23 Movement of a declaration of principles to cease hostilities and begin direct negotiations.

The agreement was signed last Saturday in the Qatari capital, Doha, under the auspices of Qatar, which has played a constructive and positive mediating role.

Tunisia, firmly committed to the principle of peaceful conflict resolution and the pursuit of dialogue as a means to achieve a political settlement, expressed wish that the agreement would foster confidence-building measures between both sides and put an end to the long-standing conflict in Congo.

The agreement is seen as a step towards preserving the country's unity and sovereignty, while reinforcing peace and stability across the African continent.

According to Qatari officials, key provisions of the declaration include the initiation of direct talks aimed at achieving comprehensive peace by addressing the root causes of the conflict and implementing practical confidence-building measures, notably the exchange of prisoners and detainees, the restoration of state authority, and ensuring the decent return of displaced persons and refugees.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations welcomed the signing of the declaration, describing it as an important step that could pave the way for lasting peace and security, as well as the return of displaced populations.

The March 23 Movement, commonly known as M23, is an armed rebellious group operating in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It was formed in 2012 following the failure of a 2009 agreement between the government and the rebels.

The movement is widely regarded as the military wing of the Congolese Tutsi, whose leaders have been accused of maintaining ties with neighbouring Rwanda. The rebellion carried out by M23 against government forces from 2012 to 2013 led to the mass displacement of civilian populations.