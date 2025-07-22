Rwanda: Why Some Key Housing Projects in Kigali Remain Incomplete

The City of Kigali is seeking a new developer to revive the long-stalled Rugarama Park Estate project in Nyamirambo Sector, following the termination of agreement with the initial developer, Mayor Samuel Dusengiyumva has said.

The 2,700-unit affordable housing project, launched in 2018 with government backing, was abandoned shortly after construction began and has remained dormant for years.

Rugarama Park Estate is among the major housing projects previously listed by the Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA) to deliver affordable homes to various income segments in Kigali.

These projects include Bwiza Riverside Homes, Rugarama Park Estate, Kinyinya Park Estate Project, Batsinda Project, Busanza Housing Estate, Vision City Project, Masaka Housing Project, Gahanga Riverside City Estate, Ndera Housing Project, and Isange Estate.

A statement from Rwanda Housing Authority that The New Times has seen shows that out of these, onle two projects have been completed. These are; Bwiza Riverside Homes estate, which delivered 247 homes, and Gahanga Riverside City Estate with 200 units. For the others, discussions with project owners are ongoing, and we will provide updates as progress is made.

Some other projects are progressing, albeit at a slow pace. Isange Estate, developed by Imara Properties on Rebero Hill in Kicukiro District, has handed over 12 modern apartments and six villas under its Phase II.

Busanza Housing Estate in Kanombe Sector, Kicukiro District, has already housed families relocated from Kigali's largest informal settlements, including Kangondo I, Kangondo II, and Kibiraro I.

However, delays and cost fluctuations could lead to increased implementation costs for some projects. Below is an update on key projects still pending delivery:

1) Masaka Housing Project

Planned to deliver 278 units, this project by initially Remote Estate had to offer five categories of housing: 162 apartments, 24 semi-detached houses, 54 townhouses, 7 luxury villas, and 34 commercial buildings.

The New Times has learnt that Masaka project is no longer owned by Remote a developer previously involved in the project.

A new company is now actively developing it and construction is currently underway.

2) Kinyinya Park Estate Project

This ambitious project aims to deliver 10,000 modern homes over the next three years in Kinyinya, targeting accommodation for approximately 50,000 people. The project's estimated value is $400 million.

3) Ndera Housing Project

In collaboration with partners, the Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD) is planning a large-scale estate with 1,300 affordable units on 18.6 hectares. Unit prices are expected to start at Rwf 27 million.

4) Rugarama Park Estate

Initially launched in 2018 on 42 hectares, this project was to deliver 2,700 affordable housing units, including 1,200 stacked townhouses priced from Rwf 12 million to Rwf 35 million. It was expected to house up to 14,000 residents and create hundreds of jobs during construction.

5) Vision City Phase II

Scheduled to break ground in September 2025, Vision City Phase II will be three times larger than the first phase and deliver nearly 1,500 residential units in Gacuriro, Gasabo District. The project, led by Ultimate Developers Limited (UDL), a subsidiary of the Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB), will feature a mix of villas, townhouses, and apartments.

6) Batsinda Project

RSSB's Heza Estate in Batsinda, Kinyinya Sector, Gasabo District, is under construction with 548 housing units planned. Sales are expected to begin before the end of 2025, with completion targeted for next year, according to project commercial director Claudette Rubangura.