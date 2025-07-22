Rwanda: Amb Mukasine Presents Credentials in Thailand, Strengthens Bilateral Ties

Rwanda's envoy to Japan, Ambassador Marie-Claire Mukasine, on Sunday, July 20, presented her Letters of Credence to Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua (Rama X), officially accrediting her as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Rwanda to the Southeast Asian country.

Ambassador Mukasine is based in Tokyo, Japan, with concurrent accreditation to Thailand. The presentation ceremony took place at the Amphorn Royal Palace in Bangkok and was attended by senior officials of the Royal Thai Government.

According to a statement from the Rwandan embassy in Japan, during the ceremony, Ambassador Mukasine conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from President Paul Kagame.

She reaffirmed Rwanda's commitment to strengthening the longstanding diplomatic ties and cooperation with Thailand. The King welcomed Ambassador Mukasine with great warmth, expressing his support for deepening the relationship between the two countries. He extended his greetings to President Kagame and the people of Rwanda, and underscored the importance of continued friendship based on shared values and mutual understanding.

"His Majesty expressed satisfaction with the growing cooperation between the two nations, emphasizing the value of closer collaboration in various sectors to enhance bilateral engagement," reads the embassy statement.

While in Thailand, Ambassador Mukasine also paid a courtesy call on Ekachat Seetavorarat, the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, on July 21.

"Their discussions focused on expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment, renewable energy, agro-processing, culture, and hospitality."

'Possibility of establishing Honorary Consulate'

Ambassador Mukasine conveyed Rwanda's interest in strengthening ties with Thailand's private sector, including partnerships with the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

"She also explored the possibility of establishing an Honorary Consulate of Rwanda in Thailand to support diplomatic and economic activities. The Thai side expressed enthusiasm for the initiative and reiterated its interest in expanding engagement with African markets, identifying Rwanda as a strategic partner."

Additionally, Ambassador Mukasine held a productive meeting with Thailand's Minister of Justice, where she followed up on ongoing bilateral agreements and conveyed Rwanda's appreciation for Thailand's cooperation in the recent repatriation of 10 Rwandan nationals.

Before concluding her visit, Ambassador Mukasine met with members of the Rwandan community residing in Thailand and emphasized the Rwandan government's ongoing commitment to staying engaged with its diaspora and encouraged their active participation in national development.

During her stay, Rwanda was also invited to participate in an upcoming Thai government event designed to introduce African countries to the Thai public.

This cultural and diplomatic initiative aims to enhance people-to-people connections and promote a deeper understanding of Rwanda's heritage and contemporary achievements.

One of the great development success stories

Historically known as Siam (the official name until 1939), Thailand is known for tropical beaches, opulent royal palaces, ancient ruins and ornate temples displaying figures of Buddha.

With a population of almost 66 million, it spans 513,115 square kilometers.

According to the World Bank, Thailand is one of the great development success stories. In October 2026, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group Annual Meetings will take place in Bangkok presenting an opportunity to showcase the vibrant economies of Thailand and the region.

Digital transformation can boost Thailand's competitiveness, create jobs and drive longer term economic growth amid global uncertainty, according to the World Bank's new Thailand Economic Monitor: Digital Pathways to Growth launched on July 3. Thailand's annual GDP growth is expected to slow to 1.8 percent in 2025 and 1.7 percent in 2026, reflecting recent global trade policy shifts, weakening exports, slowing consumption and moderating tourism recovery, according to the World Bank. However, it is noted, GDP growth could rise to 2.2 percent in 2025 and 1.8 percent in 2026 with improved investment sentiment.

"As Thailand prepares to host the World Bank Group-IMF Annual Meetings in 2026, digital transformation is one of the flagship areas of discussion," said Melinda Good, the World Bank Division Director for Thailand and Myanmar. "The lead up to this global event is an opportunity to showcase key industries -- digital services, green manufacturing, agribusiness, sustainable tourism -- that shape Thailand's future."

Thailand's digital economy is estimated to contribute around 6 percent of GDP and is the second largest in the ASEAN region. Financial services, digital payments, fintech, and software and engineering industries, have seen some of the fastest rates of job creation over the past decade.