Somalia: Somali Prime Minister Calls On Diaspora to Back Military, Elections

22 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said Monday that the Somali diaspora plays a vital role in the country's development and is expected to strengthen its support for national armed forces and the implementation of elections that would restore citizens' fundamental right to vote and be elected.

"The Somali diaspora is the backbone of Somalia's Vision 2060 -- a plan focused on economic growth, security, and the modernization of government institutions," Barre said. "You are expected to work for national unity and actively participate in building the state, defending it, and supporting the electoral process."

He made the remarks during a ceremony in Mogadishu highlighting the critical role the diaspora plays in supporting the government and armed forces. The event was held under the theme "Defense and Democracy."

Barre also emphasized that his administration, known as "DanQaran," is drawing heavily on the expertise, experience, and financial contributions of diaspora communities, underscoring their indispensable role in Somalia's reconstruction and future.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.