Somalia: Somali Prime Minister Calls On Diaspora to Back Military, Elections

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said Monday that the Somali diaspora plays a vital role in the country's development and is expected to strengthen its support for national armed forces and the implementation of elections that would restore citizens' fundamental right to vote and be elected.

"The Somali diaspora is the backbone of Somalia's Vision 2060 -- a plan focused on economic growth, security, and the modernization of government institutions," Barre said. "You are expected to work for national unity and actively participate in building the state, defending it, and supporting the electoral process."

He made the remarks during a ceremony in Mogadishu highlighting the critical role the diaspora plays in supporting the government and armed forces. The event was held under the theme "Defense and Democracy."

Barre also emphasized that his administration, known as "DanQaran," is drawing heavily on the expertise, experience, and financial contributions of diaspora communities, underscoring their indispensable role in Somalia's reconstruction and future.