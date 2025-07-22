Nigeria: Zamfara APC Hails Ex-Speaker's Appointment As DG NOTN

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed its gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the recent appointment former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Honourable Sanusi Garba Rikiji, as the Director General of the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN).

In a statement by the party's publicity secretary Yusuf Idris Gusau, the APC said the party under the leadership of Hon Tukur Umar Danfulani would continue to be loyal to President Tinubu and all his good ways and efforts to transform Nigeria for the better.

"This appointment by our amiable president no doubt further shows the love and confidence Mr. President has in Zamfara State and its people," the party said.

While congratulating the new appointee, the party urged him to continue to be a reference point at all times as a good ambassador of Zamfara State.

"The party is confident that Rikiji will ensure the promotion of the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in changing the trade base of the country through new ideas full of vision determined to the development of Nigeria to a more progressive environment of trading freely.

"During his tenure as commissioner of Finance in Zamfara State, a lot of transformation took place which encouraged direct foreign investment in the state as well as increased the state revenue generation drive which rejuvenated all economic sectors in the state.

"We urge him not to relent in his efforts of positive ideas and progressive approach to issues that are of benefit to the citizens and the success of President Tinubu's development," the party added.