Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga Distances Self From Tagwirei's 'Pseudo-Event'

DEPUTY President Constantino Chiwenga has distanced himself from an event allegedly organised by allies of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, exposing deepening fissures within the ruling ZANU-PF party.

On the event's flyer shared on social media platforms, Chiwenga is listed as the guest of honour with controversial businessmen Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Paul Tungwarara headlining.

The event dubbed Matebeland Business Dinner features a speaker's panel with several cabinet ministers.

However, Chiwenga's office has denied any involvement, calling the event "fraudulent" and a violation of government protocol.

"It has come to the attention of Honourable Vice President Gen. (Retd) Dr. C. G. D. N. Chiwenga's office that a group of persons have been flighting Advertisements on social media purporting to announce a Business Dinner dubbed "Matabeleland Business Dinner" at which the Vice President is touted as "Guest of Honour".

"The office of the Vice President categorically disassociates itself from the 'event' which has nothing to do with Government, blatantly violates Government protocol, and goes against our organisational norms," read the statement.

Tagwirei and Tungwarara are part of a clique of businessmen reportedly referred to by Chiwenga as "zvigananda", a derogatory term for individuals accused of amassing wealth through opaque deals and political patronage.

This also comes as Chiwenga reportedly moved against the co-option of Tagwirei into the ZANU PF Central Committee, recently delaying the businessman's adoption into the powerful organ of the party.

Tagwirei has reportedly been eyeing to replace Mnangagwa as the leader of ZANU PF when his constitutionally limited two terms expire. However, the business mogul has since denied harbouring this ambition.

Chiwenga's statement further condemned the dinner as an "extortion scheme".

"The Vice President takes great exception to being associated with such a fraudulent pseudo-event designed to extort the unsuspecting public through false association with him and other figures of Government," read the statement further.