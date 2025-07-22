South Africa: Breakthrough Arrests in DJ Sumbody Murder Case

Four men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Oupa John Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody.

Sefoka was killed in a shooting in November 2022.

The National Commissioner of the South Africa Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola, has welcomed the latest breakthrough by the SAPS Political Killings Task Team working closely with Gauteng Organised Crime Detectives.

Gauteng organised crime detectives worked on the case and later roped in the SAPS Political Killings Task Team.

"The arrests were all effected in Gauteng on Monday afternoon and three of the suspects are believed to be hitmen and one is believed to have ordered the hit on the DJ.

"The weapon allegedly used in the commission of the crime was seized and has since been linked to other murders," said the police in a statement.

All four suspects, aged between 45 and 60, are in police custody and are expected to appear in court soon. They are facing charges including murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Masemola said this was a significant breakthrough that would hopefully provide closure to families involved.

"Well done to the teams that have been piecing together evidence since November 2022. This is a culmination of hard work and dedication to justice. This is one of those complex cases that our teams needed to take their time in ensuring a thorough investigation so that we could ultimately bring a strong case before court," he said. - SAnews.gov.za