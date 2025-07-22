South Africa: SA to Launch Pandemic Fund to Strengthen Health Preparedness

22 July 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A mechanism set to support pandemic preparedness in low- and middle-income countries is set to be launched later this week.

The Department of Health, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), will officially launch the Pandemic Fund.

As the project lead for this initiative, the Department of Health aims to strengthen South Africa's capacity to prevent, prepare for, and respond to future pandemics.

According to the joint statement, the launch, scheduled for Thursday in Pretoria, represents a significant milestone in global health security efforts.

The Pandemic Fund, hosted by the World Bank, is a global financing mechanism that provides catalytic funding to support pandemic preparedness and response in low- and middle-income countries.

"South Africa's engagement through this project reinforces its leadership and commitment to advancing health system resilience," the statement read.

The launch will feature keynote remarks from national and international leaders, the unveiling of South Africa's Pandemic Fund implementation strategy, a panel discussion on pandemic preparedness, and opportunities for media engagement and networking with key stakeholders.

The gathering will feature senior officials from various departments, including Health, Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development, as well as Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment.

Representatives from the WHO, UNICEF, FAO, the Pandemic Fund Secretariat, development partners, civil society organisations, and the media will also be present.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.