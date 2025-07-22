South Africa: Discharge Application Dismissed in State Capture Linked Case

The Johannesburg High Court has dismissed an application for a discharge brought by the accused in a high-profile State Capture corruption case linked to the rehabilitation of mines.

The accused include former Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) Deputy Director-General Joel Raphela, as well as Ronica Ragavan, Pushpaveni Govender, and entities linked to the Gupta family's Optimum Coal Mine, Koornfontein Mines, and Tegeta Exploration and Resources.

In the main case, they are facing a raft of charges including fraud, forgery, uttering, perjury and money laundering related to R107.5 million rehabilitation funds meant for the Optimum Coal Mine and Koornfontein Mine trust accounts in 2016.

Their application for a discharge was brought in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

"The court also ruled in favour of the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate Against Corruption [IDAC], granting leave to amend the indictment on certain charges against the accused.

"This development follows the closure of the State's case. The defence's application was brought thereafter," IDAC spokesperson, Henry Mamothame said in a statement on Monday.

The case will resume in court on 25 May 2026 and is set down until 12 June 2026, "during which period the defence is expected to call its witnesses".

The accused have pleaded not guilty.