Southern Africa: Namibia Joins SADC Ministerial Meeting On Politics, Defense, and Security in Tanzania

22 July 2025
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia is actively participating in the 27th Ordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) on Politics, Defense, and Security Cooperation of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The high-level meeting is taking place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, from 21 to 25 July.

The Namibian delegation is led by the Minister of International Relations and Trade (MIRT), Honourable Selma Ashipala-Musavyi. The MCO meeting, currently chaired by Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo (MP), Tanzania's Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, is set to review progress on past decisions by the MCO, Council of Ministers, and Summit of Heads of Government.

Key discussions at the 27th MCO meeting will also focus on the political situation within the SADC region and efforts towards consolidating democracy and good governance. The ministerial discussions were preceded by a Senior Officials' Meeting, which commenced on July 21 and is slated to conclude on 22 July.

The Namibian delegation includes several high-ranking officials alongside Minister Ashipala-Musavyi, such as the Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Frans Kapofi; Rear Admiral (Rtd.) Sinsy Nghipandua, Director General of NCIS; Mr. Étienne Maritz, Executive Director in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security; and Lieutenant General Joseph Shikongo, Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force (NAMPOL). Other senior officials from Namibia's diplomatic and security sectors are also in attendance.

