Nigeria: Drama As Security Denies Senator Natasha Foot-and-Mouth Disease Entry Into National Assembly

There was mild drama at the National Assembly on Tuesday as security personnel barred Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from entering the complex.

The lawmaker, who was suspended for six months by the Senate, had vowed to resume legislative duties following a court ruling a court verdict asking the Senate to recall her.

However, when her convoy arrived at the entrance, security officials denied her access. Senator Natasha, seated in a black vehicle, was stopped alongside a car ahead of her, which carried activist Aisha Yesufu.

The standoff intensified as some supporters began chanting "Push!" and tried to force their way through the security barricade.