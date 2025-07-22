Ethiopia: 'Brazil Remains Firmly Committed to Deepen Cooperation Within an Expanded Brics Framework' - Ambassador Jandyr Ferreira Dos Santos

Officially formed as a group in 2009, BRICS which first represents Brazil, Russia, India, China, and later South Africa aims to increase cooperation and collaboration among its member countries in trade, investment, and development. Since then, BRICS has held annual summits where leaders discuss ways to strengthen their partnership and address common challenges.

Despite facing obstacles such as economic slowdowns, political tensions, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, BRICS has continued to work towards its goals of promoting economic growth, sustainable development, and mutual understanding among its members. As the world's largest emerging economies, BRICS plays an important role in shaping the future of the global economy and international relations.

The 17th BRICS Summit took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from July 6-7, 2025. The summit focused on "Strengthening Global South Cooperation for a More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance". This year's summit included the participation of the newly expanded BRICS alliance, which now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, in addition to the original five countries.

The summit addressed key issues such as economic development, trade, and investment. Leaders also discussed ways to enhance mutual understanding and promote peace and stability in the region, signing several agreements aimed at boosting trade and investment among the BRICS countries.

In connection with the 17th BRICS summit, The Ethiopian Herald had a meeting with the Brazilian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Jandyr Ferreira Dos Santos, to learn more about the summit, the agreements made, and the growing bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Brazil. Enjoy the read!

The BRICS Development Bank serves as a financial institution that provides an alternative to the unequal access to finance and credit on a global scale. How would you compare the capacity of the New Development Bank to that of the IMF and World Bank?

The New Development Bank (NDB) -- also known as the BRICS Development Bank -- was established in Brazil during the 2014 BRICS Summit in Fortaleza and stands as a landmark initiative in the collective engagement of emerging economies. Its creation reflects a shared commitment to addressing the significant financing gap for sustainable development.

For decades, the lack of meaningful reform in traditional financial institutions has limited both the volume and diversity of credit offered by multilateral banks. In response, the NDB has approved more than 120 investment projects totaling USD 40 billion since its inception, supporting key sectors such as clean energy, energy efficiency, transportation, environmental protection, water supply, and infrastructure.

More than just an institutional achievement, the NDB represents a far-reaching political statement one rooted in practice as much as in principle. Instead of imposing policy conditionalities, it finances projects aligned with each member country's national priorities. Rather than reinforcing global inequalities, it operates on a governance model based on equal voting rights.

In essence, the BRICS Development Bank is not only a vital institution for emerging economies; it is tangible proof that a reimagined financial architecture and a fairer model of development are both necessary and achievable.

What was the outcome of the 17th session of BRICS that took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil?

Among the main outcomes of the BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro a few weeks ago, I would highlight the adoption of the BRICS Leaders' Framework Declaration on Climate Finance. This declaration stands as a clear expression of our collective determination to provide global leadership by promoting solutions that support development priorities while accelerating climate action and enhancing cooperation for the full implementation of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement.

In the document, we recognize the urgency of the climate crisis and emphasize that ensuring accessible, timely, and affordable climate finance for developing countries is essential for enabling just transition pathways--those that integrate climate action with sustainable development.

Another key achievement was the adoption of the BRICS Leaders' Statement on the Global Governance of Artificial Intelligence (AI). This milestone document acknowledges AI as a critical opportunity to advance development toward a more equitable future. It highlights AI's potential to foster innovation, boost productivity, promote sustainable practices, and meaningfully improve people's lives around the world. To realize this potential, however, global AI governance must address the needs of all countries. It should be grounded in national regulatory frameworks and the UN Charter, respect national sovereignty, and be designed to bridge the growing digital and data divides within and among nations.

Lastly, we launched the BRICS Partnership for the Elimination of Socially Determined Diseases (SDDs). This joint initiative open, inclusive, and consensus-based seeks to strengthen cooperation, mobilize resources, and advance collective efforts toward the integrated elimination of SDDs, particularly in the Global South, where they remain most prevalent.

In summary, these initiatives reflect our shared commitment to fostering inclusive and sustainable solutions to the most pressing global challenges of our time.

It is a known fact that Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met with Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. They discussed potential avenues to strengthen the two nations' bilateral ties, focusing specifically on economic cooperation. Could you provide a brief on that?

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva held a highly productive meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Following President Lula's visit to Addis Ababa in February 2024, this meeting marked another significant step in deepening the relationship between the two nations a partnership that has strengthened considerably in recent years.

In Rio, the leaders discussed both bilateral and multilateral issues, reaffirming the role of BRICS in upholding multilateralism and advocating for the reform of global governance institutions. They also reiterated their shared commitment to addressing climate change as a global priority.

The two leaders explored opportunities for enhanced cooperation in key areas such as agriculture, mining, energy, industry, and environmental protection. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed confirmed Ethiopia's active participation in COP30, to be held in Belém, Brazil, in November 2025.

Recognizing the importance of expanding economic ties, they agreed to intensify efforts to promote trade and investment across various sectors. As a direct outcome of their meeting, a high-level Brazilian business delegation will soon travel to Ethiopia to identify concrete opportunities for expanding bilateral trade and investment.

How many countries are currently joining BRICS? As the number of countries joining this group increases, how much stronger does it become?

Brazil had the honor of hosting a BRICS Summit for the fourth time. Under our 2025 presidency, we reaffirmed the bloc's founding purpose: to advance a multipolar world and foster more balanced, equitable relations among nations.

BRICS has emerged as a driving force of global economic growth in recent decades. Together, our countries represent over 3.6 billion people dynamic populations in rapidly evolving markets, marked by increasing social mobility. Collectively, we account for 36% of global GDP when measured by purchasing power parity.

Building on 17 years of BRICS Summits, we remain firmly committed to deepening cooperation within an expanded BRICS framework. This includes progress across our three core pillars: political and security collaboration; economic and financial partnership; and cultural and people-to-people exchange. Our strategic partnership continues to promote a more inclusive and representative international order, a revitalized and reformed multilateral system, sustainable development, and inclusive growth--all for the benefit of our people.

At the Rio de Janeiro Summit, we had the pleasure of welcoming Indonesia as a new BRICS member, alongside Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Nigeria, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Uganda, and Uzbekistan as BRICS partner countries.

Thank you Ambassador.

It is my pleasure.