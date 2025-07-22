Eritrea's Relentless Brutality Against Afar People Demands Urgent Global Action - RSADO

Addis Ababa, — - The Red Sea Afar Democratic Organization (RSADO) urged the global community to confront the ongoing state-sponsored crusade of terror perpetrated and waged by the Eritrean regime against the Afar people in the Dankalia region.

Under the authoritarian rule of Isaias Afwerki, Eritrea has become a militarized garrison state-a dictatorship sustained by repression, ethnic persecution and impunity and has crossed every red line of international law and moral conscience, the Red Sea Afar Democratic Organization stated in a statement.

Since 1993, the Afar people in Eritrea have been subjected not merely to isolated violations but to a systematic, coordinated, and genocidal policy-an official state project of extermination, cultural erasure and forced displacement.

These heinous crimes constitute grave breaches of human rights, including extrajudicial killings and state sponsored executions of Afar civilians, enforced disappearances, mass arrests and prolonged incommunicado detentions.

The statement also said that the regime in Eritrea carries out indefinite forced conscription into national service, amounting to modern slavery, deliberate displacement to depopulate strategic Afar territories along the Red Sea. State-engineered starvation, water deprivation, and denial of basic services

The regime uses torture, rape, and other forms of inhuman treatment as instruments off terror and dispossession of ancestral lands and natural resources as well as systematic denial of the right to self-determination, cultural survival and political participation.

On June 4, 2025, RSADO formally submitted a communication to the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR) under Article 55 of the African Charter, detailing these atrocities as violations of 25 distinct provisions of the Charter. RSADO is now awaiting the Commission's formal response and decisive action.

The statement said these abuses are not random - they are part of a deliberate state orchestrated camping of ethnic terror intended to eliminate the Afar people from Eritrea's future.

This submission is supported by years of credible documentation from RSADO, UN Special Rapporteurs, ACHPR reports and observations, and other respected human rights institutions, it added.

"These evidences are overwhelming, the reports are authoritative and the pattern is undeniable. We acknowledge and welcome the UNHRC's recent renewal of the Special Rapporteur's mandate on Eritrea. The people of Afar in Eritrea are not dying and perishing from neglect - they are being systematically targeted and annihilated."

The silence must end: the global community must act, the Red Sea Afar Democratic Organization underlined in its statement.

The Eritrean regime is a rogue state, functioning as a garrison state that has turned an entire nation into a prison camp. Its crimes are destabilizing not only Eritrea but the wider horn of Africa. This regime is a regional menace and a global disgrace, it pointed out.

RSADO urgently called upon the UN, the AU, the EU, IGAD, and the wider international community to take immediate and concrete action, including: targeted sanctions against Eritrean officials, military commanders and state-owned entities responsible for atrocities.

It also demanded asset freezes and travel bans on state owned companies funding repression, an urgent referral of the Eritrean situation to the UN Security Council or to the ICC, creation of an international independent commission of inquiry to investigate genocide, crime against humanity, and ethnic cleansing in the Afar region. Diplomatic isolation of the Eritrean regime until it halts its campaign of repression and terror, and concrete support for the Afar people's right to justice, protection and self-determination.

"The Afar people are not asking for sympathy rather demands justice, protection and self-determination as guaranteed under international law. Every day that passes without action is another day lost to death, cultural erasure and irreversible devastation. The world must act not tomorrow, not next year but now."