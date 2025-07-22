Ethiopia's Macroeconomic Reform Brought Sustainable, Inclusive Economic Growth Across All Sectors

Addis Ababa, July 22, 2025 (POA) -- Ethiopia's macroeconomic reform has enabled the nation to achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth across all sectors, Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide remarked.

The Ethiopian Finance Conference's Private Sector Forum is currently taking place to address sustainable development, macroeconomic, structural, and trade challenges, engaging private sector participants, policymakers, and financial institutions.

This conference, a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Planning and Development, the Ministry of Finance, and the National Bank of Ethiopia, has drawn high-ranking government officials, bank presidents, and various financial institutions.

Key topics for discussion at the conference include Ethiopia's macroeconomic reforms, financial sector reforms, investment opportunities, and government services.

On this occasion, Finance Minister Ahmed highlighted that the macroeconomic reforms have produced tangible outcomes over the past year. He emphasized that the comprehensive macroeconomic reform policies are enhancing regional integration and transforming Ethiopia's economic, social, and political landscape.

Ahmed noted that significant progress has been observed in agriculture, tourism, mining, industry, and service sectors.

The minister pointed out that Ethiopia has emerged as a regional cooperation hub by linking neighboring countries through energy, highways, and various collaborative efforts.

He also mentioned that the reforms have led to rapid, sustainable, and inclusive growth across all sectors, including the private sector.

According to the minister, the government has made substantial strides in boosting foreign exchange earnings, halving inflation, and expanding the service coverage of banks and other financial institutions.

Additionally, he remarked that this is the first year the government has managed to close its budget deficit without borrowing from the National Bank.

Ethiopia raised its foreign exchange earnings to 8.3 billion USD in the concluded fiscal year, and remittances have shown improvement.