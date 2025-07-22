Africa: Expert Meeting to Finalize the African Union Pedological Toolkit for the Rule of Law Stakeholders, in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo From July 18-19, 2025

The Constitutionalism and Rule of Law Unit of the Directorate for Governance and Conflicts Prevention, Department for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the African Union Commission (AUC) organized an expert meeting to finalize the AU pedagogical toolkit developed for rule of law stakeholders in Africa, from July 18-19, 2025, in Brazzaville, the Republic of Congo.

The opening ceremony was chaired by Mr?Guy Nestor Itoua, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francophonia and the Congolese abroad of the Republic of Congo and Amb.?Calixte Aristide Mbari, Head of Division Democracy, Elections and Constitutionalism of the Department for Political Affairs, Peace and Security representing the AUC.

In his remarks, Mr. Itoua underscored the centrality of the Rule of Law in Africa and reaffirmed the commitment of the Government of the Congo to support the adoption and implementation of this pedagogical toolkit and its roadmap in Congo.

Amb. Calixte Aristide Mbari, thanked the Government of Congo for the support provided to the planning of the meeting in Brazzaville. He also provided all participants with a clear understanding of this initiative and its following strategic pillars:

Institutional Capacity Building - Delivering practical, results-oriented training for legal practitioners to strengthen judicial services and ensure accountability.

Legal Harmonization - Promoting harmonized legal practices across AU Member States to foster coherent jurisprudence.

Citizen Engagement - Encouraging public participation and civil society involvement to build a shared understanding of justice and monitor institutional performance.

He further stated that this project was fully in line with the vision of Agenda 2063 for justice, peace, and inclusive development. He also emphasized the AU's commitment to bridging the gap between legal frameworks and everyday realities.

For more information:

- Dr. Abibata Barry Épse Tientega, Constitutionalism and Rule of Law Unit, Governance and Conflict Prevention Directorate, Political Affairs, Peace and Security Department, African Union Commission. Email: BarryA@africanunion.org

- Allison Lemboumba, Constitutionalism and Rule of Law Unit, Governance and Conflict Prevention Directorate, Political Affairs, Peace and Security Department, African Union Commission. Email: allisonl@africanunion.org

