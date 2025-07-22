Rwanda/Gabon: Transfers - Rayon Chase Gabonese Striker Ndonga As Trio Signs for Gicumbi FC

FERWAFA second division league champions Gicumbi FC have started signed three players as part of squad rebuild as club prepares for strong return to Rwanda Premier League.

Gicumbi FC acquired the services of Danny Niyongira and Marc Govin Nshimiyimana from Gasogi United as well as goalkeeper Heritier Ahishakiye who joined from APR FC. Each of the players joined the club on a one-year deal.

Gicumbi FC last played topflight football in the 2020/21 season and, now under new head coach Justin Bisengimana, the club is looking to make bright comeback to the league.

Amagaju FC also signed three new players, including Addel Matumona who extended his stay for one more season while Emmanuel 'Balotteli' Nsabimana has extended deal for two years

Rayon edge closer to Gabonese striker

Rayon Sports are chasing Gabonese striker Chancelor Ndong Mengue and Abedi Bigirimana, who can sign before the end of this week.

Ndong Mengue arrived in Kigali on Monday, July 21, where he is set to undergo a trial and he will sign a contract if he passes.

Bigirimana, who has been Rwandan league for 5 years, is also said to have agreed to a deal which will see him receive a sign on fee of Rwf22 million before penning a one-year deal for the Blues.

Zawadi joins AS Kigali as Forever goalie signs for Rayon

The transfer market in women's football has also seen some clubs make major moves for players with Rayon Sports WFC making new signings in goalkeeper Laissa Umutoni who joined from Nyamirambo-based club Forever WFC.

She joined other new players like Emelyne Mukagatete from (Indahangarwa WFC), Hoziyana Niyigena (Kamonyi WFC), and Regine Uwihirwe who signed from APR WFC.

Meanwhile, striker, Zawadi Ukwishaka, who has been with APR Women Football Club for two years, has crossed over to join AS Kigali WFC.

Ukwishaka stood out as one of the best players at APR during the 2024/25 where she scored 29 goals, including three in the final match that won them the Second Division championship.

AS Kigali WFC also signed goalkeeper Bonette Uwase from Fatima WFC.

Sogonya appointed La Jeunesse FC's new coach

Second division side La Jeunesse FC have confirmed Hamiss "Kishi" Sogonya as new coach for the 12 months.

La Jeunesse FC reached the top four last season and they have now tasked Sogonya to qualify them to topflight football in 2026. He will be assisted by Yussuf 'Kabishi' Ndayishimiye who previously played for the club.

Sogonya started his coaching career in 1995 and has coached teams like Espoir, SC Kiyovu, Les Citadins (now AS Kigali), Police FC, Flash FC, Etincelles and Amagaju FC. He led Les Citadins to the Peace Cup title in 2001. He also coached AS Kigali WFC.