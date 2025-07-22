Somalia: Somali Finance Minister Meets New World Bank Country Manager

22 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Minister of Finance, Bihi Imaan Cige, held a key meeting on Monday with Hideki Matsunaga, the newly appointed Country Manager of the World Bank for Somalia.

The meeting served as an introductory and consultative session, focusing on reviewing the ongoing development projects funded by the World Bank across Somalia.

The Discussions also addressed the new country manager's strategic priorities and ways to accelerate cooperation between the Bank and the Somali federal government.

Minister Biixi expressed appreciation for the World Bank's continued support in Somalia's economic stabilization and development efforts. He emphasized the importance of jointly assessing current projects to ensure sustainable and effective outcomes.

For his part, Matsunaga pledged to strengthen coordination and increase the pace of implementation of development initiatives in Somalia. He reaffirmed the World Bank's commitment to working closely with Somali authorities to achieve shared development goals.

The meeting marks a renewed commitment to partnership and transparency between the World Bank and the Somali government.

