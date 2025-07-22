Somalia: Somali Government Condemns Fighting in Beled-Hawo, Blames Jubaland Leader

Mogadishu — Somalia's federal Ministry of Internal Security on Tuesday strongly condemned what it described as a "criminal assault" allegedly orchestrated by Jubaland leader Ahmed Madobe, in the town of Beled-Hawo in Gedo region.

According to the ministry, militia loyal to Madobe launched a "deliberate and direct attack" on public service centers and army installations in the town shortly after midday. Among the targeted sites were the offices of the Immigration and Nationality Agency and camps housing federal security forces.

The attack occurred while residents were going about their daily routines, which the ministry said showed "utter disregard for civilian safety" and highlighted "irresponsible and dangerous behavior" by the accused.

"This act is part of a series of continuous violations committed by the accused, Ahmed Madobe," the ministry said in a statement. "We extend our condolences to the civilians affected and affirm the government's commitment to bringing all perpetrators to justice."

The federal government also issued a stern warning to what it called "misused militia groups" under Madobe's command, stressing that anyone involved in organized attacks of this nature would face legal consequences.

Beled-Hawo, a flashpoint town near the Kenyan border, has witnessed repeated tensions between federal forces and Jubaland-aligned militias, amid a broader political struggle for control in the Gedo region.