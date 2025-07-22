Somalia: Heavy Fighting Erupts in Beled-Xaawo After Arrival of New Nisa Commander

Beled — Xaawo, Somalia- Heavy fighting broke out Monday in the town of Beled-Xaawo, Gedo region, southern Somalia, following the deployment of Abdiraashiid Janan, recently appointed by the federal government as the new commander of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) for the area.

Janan was flown into Beled-Xaawo earlier today aboard a Somali military helicopter, an operation that significantly escalated existing tensions between federal forces and troops loyal to the Jubaland regional administration.

Videos circulated widely on social media showing Janan's heavily guarded arrival, accompanied by multiple helicopters. His convoy reportedly arrived from the capital Mogadishu and took position at a Somali National Army base in Beled-Xaawo.

His controversial appointment as both NISA chief and commander of stabilization operations in Gedo is widely seen as a federal government effort to assert full control over the strategically important region.

Almost immediately after his arrival, clashes erupted in key parts of the town, particularly around the regional administration headquarters. The fighting is between forces loyal to Jubaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam, also known as Ahmed Madobe, and the federal troops stationed in the area.

The situation remains tense with unconfirmed reports of casualties on both sides. Civilians have been advised to stay indoors as sporadic gunfire continues across several neighborhoods.

The federal government's move is viewed as an attempt to wrest control of Gedo from Jubaland authorities, who currently have Ethiopian-backed forces controlling most of the region's airstrips. The deployment signals a possible shift in the balance of power in the volatile region.

Shabelle Media Network will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.