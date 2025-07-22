Nigeria: Police Probe Invasion of Ghana Envoys' Residence in Abuja

The Nigerian Police has commenced an investigation into the invasion of the official residence of the Ghana High Commissioner to Nigeria.

Hoodlums on Friday, 11 July 2025, invaded the official residence of the Ghanaian High Commissioner in Maitama, barely a week after the death of Ghanaian woman Freda Arnong due to a one-chance gang syndicate in Abuja.

The deceased's brother, Arnold Arnong, in a Facebook post calling for justice for his sister, said on July 1, 2025, that Freda had left her house fellowship near the CBN Institute, Maitama, Abuja.

Freda died on Sunday, 6 July 2025, at the National Hospital, Abuja, and the official residence of the Ghanaian High Commissioner to Nigeria in Maitama was burgled on Friday, 11 July 2025, according to internal sources.

According to sources, the hoodlums entered through the back of the house and took 65 65-inch TV sets, gas cylinders, and two five-kg bags of rice.

One of the security men at the residence explained, "That day around 2 o'clock, they turned off the generator and 10 minutes after, they brought light, so I went back there and turned the generator back on. So around 5 am, I went round to check and I discovered the window was open. One rod of the burglary was removed. I saw the window open, I checked the back door, and it was also open, and then I checked the fence, and I saw where they cut the wires to gain entrance. That is when I returned to call the Police man on duty from his room. My problem now is my boss because at that time I didn't know what exactly happened, so I called the Police man, he then called the Cook who was also inside, but I didn't know he was even around because he normally returns home after cooking, but that day he slept here,".

Another top-level source said the incident happened just five days after the death of the housekeeper, so everyone is afraid of what will happen next. According to the source, some embassy staff have been forced on compulsory leave while arrangements are being made to ensure the protection of critical staff members.

The sources queried the happenings, doubting what was earlier reported as a one-chance syndicate. The sources believe the commission's staff were being targeted in the country.

According to the sources, the hoodlums made away with two Plasma TVs, a gas cylinder and rice within the compound

Insider sources said the Ambassador was home when the incident happened.

A top-level source said, "What bothers me the most is that this is the Ambassador's official residence, he represents the President, and something of such happened, the FCT commissioner of Police, Maitama Police DPO came, he even went to DSS and complained, and someone from Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked him for not going public. He tried to handle this diplomatically, but he demanded that they replace the Police men and add more security. I'm telling you that they didn't change the Police man until last Monday.

And they have not even added the Police officers, so the Commissioner is afraid and has abandoned his residence".

Some of the domestic staff told Leadership that due to the effects of the trauma, they can't fall asleep in the house again.

"The Police should do their job; we understand there is a construction site behind the residence, but they should do their job of protecting diplomats."

An insider source revealed that the ambassador has written to the Commissioner of Police demanding more security, but he has been ignored. The source said the panic has led to a change of locks at the embassy, while embassy staff remain in fear of the city due to the fear of the unknown.

"Everybody is afraid now. Most of the diplomats are not sleeping in their houses again. This is because they don't know if they are the targets. If diplomats are not protected, then what of the fate of ordinary citizens?" the source asked.

When LEADERSHIP visited the resident, only one police officer was at the residence, and there were signs of a Police crime scene marked on the wall where the hoodlums had gained entrance into the property.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, confirmed the incident and said it was a case of burglary, adding that the matter was under investigation.

"It was a burglary issue that happened last week. The police have started an investigation," Ebienfa said.

Also speaking, the spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Josephine Adeh, said the Commissioner of Police had visited the scene.

"The Commissioner of Police was there and we are investigating," she said.