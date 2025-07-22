Sudan: Higher Committee for Preparing the Environment for Citizens' Return to Khartoum State Approves Proposals of Service Committees

- The second meeting of the Higher Committee for Preparing the Environment for the Return of Citizens to Khartoum State, chaired by Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and attended by TSC Member and Alternate Chairman Abdullah Yahya, TSC Member Dr. Salma Al-Mubarak, the Wali (governor) of Khartoum, undersecretaries of ministries, and members of the Khartoum State government, approved the plans of specialized technical committees regarding the implementation of proposed programs and projects, the timelines for implementation, and the proposed financial budget.

The committee reviewed proposals related to the return of government headquarters, the listing of government buildings, an assessment of their current conditions, and the listing of government spaces and reservations.

The committee also presented an alternative vision that would allow ministries to operate from temporary headquarters until the end of the committee's term. It also recommended halting all maintenance work on government headquarters.

The Humanitarian Aid Committee indicated that approximately 1.6 million families and more than 6 million people need food aid.

The committee proposed a new food aid program based on distributing 150,000 food baskets to families in their homes for a period of three months. After that, the committee will begin developing productive projects to help them transition from receiving aid to production situation.

The Electricity and Alternative Energy Committee presented a report on the committee's work program and costs, announcing that a number of power stations will soon be operational within days.

The committee confirmed that by September 30, the committee will deliver fully lit electricity to all cities in the state of Khartoum.

The meeting also heard a presentation on the work plan of the Health Facilities Rehabilitation Committee, along with identifying immediate, medium, and long-term requirements.

The Health Committee proposed approximately 13 projects to rehabilitate the health sector and provide medical equipment and qualified personnel.

The meeting also approved reports from the Khartoum Airport Rehabilitation Committee, the Environmental Rehabilitation Committee, and the Media Committee.