Sudan: TSC President Offers Condolences for Salha and Al-Jumu'iya's Martyrs, Inspects the Armored Corps and the 7th Infantry Division

Khartoum, July 20, 2025 (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, accompanied by the Chief of Staff, General Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein, on Sunday, inspected the Salha area in Omdurman, offering his condolences for the victims of the Salha and Jebel Awliya massacres (the villages of Eid Al-Had and Al-Gharaza) last May.

The terrorist Al-Dagalo militia executed dozens of innocent civilians in cold blood as part of its systematic violations against civilians.

Citizens in these areas expressed their welcome to the President by gathering to greet him and chanting, "One Army, One People."

Meanwhile, His Excellency inspected the forces of the 7th Infantry Division and the Armored Corps in Khartoum, praising the performance, cohesion, and sacrifices of all components of the Battle of Dignity. He commended their determination and resolve to cleanse the entire country of the filth of the militias and their supporters and to establish security and stability throughout the country.