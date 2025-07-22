Mauritius: Celebration of the 100th Birthday Anniversary of Mrs Edvine Quirin

The Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity organised a ceremony on Friday 18 July 2025 at Jean Lebrun Municipal Hall in Cassis, to mark the 100th anniversary of Mrs Edvine Quirin, born on 14 July 1925.

The Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mr Ashok Kumar Subron; the Minister of Labour and Industrial Relations, Mr Muhammad Reza Cassam Uteem; and the Minister of Land Transport, Mr Mahomed Osman Cassam Mahomed, were among the guests present.

On that occasion the new centenarian was honoured with several gifts from the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, including a bouquet of flowers, a centenarian medal, a certificate, a cheque of Rs 26,203, and a cookware set. She also received a Special Telephone Set from the Mauritius Telecom. Additional gifts such as a shield, bath towel, hand towel, and birthday card were offered by the Senior Citizens Council and a cheque of Rs 10,000 was also presented to her by the National Solidarity Fund.

It is noted that the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity also provides a monthly doctor home visit to Mrs Quirin.

The centenarian was born in Rose-Hill to Mr and Mrs Duc. Her father was a bus driver and her mother, a homemaker. The family had six children, two sons and four daughters amongst whom three daughters are still alive. They lived in Rose Hill and later moved to Vacoas.

Mrs Quirin studied up to Standard V. Her mother passed away when she was still five years old. Her father remarried and had five additional children. Being the eldest of the siblings, she looked after her younger brothers and sisters.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Mauritius By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In February 1949, she married Mr Quirin Georgie Charly, a professional and independent shoe maker. The family settled in Port Louis. Her husband passed away in September 1981 at the age of 54 years. During their marital life, the couple had six daughters and three sons amongst whom four daughters and one son are still alive. She has 19 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

The centenarian likes to socialise with her family, relatives and friends. She enjoys watching TV especially the game show "Questions pour un-Champion". She enjoys all types of food and fruit. Her preferred dish is "gratin" and she likes to eat her food with chilli.

She is a very cheerful lady and enjoys the daily company of her sister aged 97 years. Her vision is good but she has some hearing impairment. She moves around with a walking frame. She follows treatment for high blood pressure and suffers from old age incapacity; otherwise, she has no major health problems. Mrs Quirin attributes her longevity to her strong faith in God and to her good husband, thanks to whom, her family led a comfortable life.