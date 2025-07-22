Liberia: CFRR Graduates Second All-Female Cohort From Rehab Program

The Center for Rehabilitation and Reintegration (CFRR), a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming lives affected by drug addiction, on Saturday, July 19, 2025, celebrated its sixth graduation ceremony, recognizing the successful rehabilitation of its second all-female batch.

Held at CFRR headquarters in Cooper Farm Community, Paynesville, the event was themed: "Rebuilding Our Homeland: Education, Health, and Development."

The graduation brought together top lawmakers, supporters, and families to celebrate the resilience and recovery of the young women who overcame addiction and committed to a new life of sobriety and purpose.

Montserrado County Senator and founder of CFRR, Abe Darius Dillon, reflected on the uphill task of addiction recovery in Liberia. "This country sometimes compels us to repeat ourselves because many pretend not to hear or care. But I thank the CFRR team--board members, clinicians, security, administrators, and doctors--for not giving up on our people."

Dillon disclosed that since CFRR's founding in 2021, over 200 individuals have graduated from the program, supported by donations and his personal commitment. "I have dedicated my entire monthly salary--US$3,000--since 2021 to fund this center. We use our resources not to enrich ourselves, but to build human beings," he said.

He emphasized that the center prioritizes comprehensive medical examinations upon admission, not only to evaluate substance levels but also to identify communicable or life-threatening diseases. "If the in-house clinic cannot cater to medical needs, we take clients to the hospital and cover their bills if their families cannot afford them," Dillon added.

In an emotional address, Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence praised the initiative and warned that drug addiction is Liberia's new silent war. "We often talk about the 250,000 lives lost during the civil war, but we may have already lost more than that to drugs. This is a national crisis," she said. "As I watched mothers cry during the testimonials, I realized how deeply this crisis has touched every Liberian family."

Mariama Bah, speaking on behalf of the graduating group, thanked Senator Dillon and the CFRR staff for their unwavering support. "You can take a horse to the water, but you can't force it to drink. Thank you for not giving up on us," she said. "We promise to be the future Liberia wants and needs."

Trokon Milton, Executive Director of CFRR, extended gratitude to Senator Dillon and the Board for their leadership and sacrifice. "Thanks to your vision and resources, more than 200 lives have been transformed. We also thank our partners, sponsors, and staff--your unseen but deeply felt efforts are the heartbeat of our success."

He also recognized the bravery of present and past clients. "Your commitment to sobriety is an inspiration. You are the true ambassadors of recovery."

The Center for Rehabilitation and Reintegration continues to provide life-saving support to young Liberians battling drug addiction--offering not only rehabilitation but dignity, hope, and a second chance at life.