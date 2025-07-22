Namibia: Tobias Blasts Ref After 'Jon Jon's' First Defeat

Boxing promoter and trainer Nestor Tobias yesterday accused the referee of 'blatant bias' following Paulinus 'Jon Jon' Ndjolonimus' defeat to Germany's Simon Zachenhuber in Heidelberg, Germany on Saturday night.

Ndjolonimus suffered his first professional defeat in 20 fights on a split points decision over ten rounds against Zachenhuber who is now undefeated after 28 fights.

According to a press release issued by Tobias, the referee's intervention altered the course of the fight.

"Ndjolonimus displayed exceptional skill, delivering impressive head and body shots that had the crowd on their feet, but the fight took a questionable turn when the referee inexplicably intervened, issuing warnings for alleged low punches," he said.

"This interference not only disrupted Paulinus' rhythm, but also led to point deductions that ultimately altered the course of the fight, first in the opening round and another in the third," he added. According to Tobias, the referee's actions were even frowned upon by German boxing officials at ringside.

"The audacity of the referee's actions played out in real-time, under the scrutiny of live television, earning disapproval even from representatives of the German boxing commission seated at ringside. They openly criticized the referee's decisions as unjustifiable. Despite dominating throughout the ten rounds, the judges announced a split decision in favor of Zachenhuber, raising eyebrows and igniting speculation about the fairness of the referees officiating," Tobias said.

"Had it not been for the referee's blatant bias, it's clear that victory would have belonged to our champion," he added.

Tobias said the result was a blow for the integrity of the sport.

"As Paulinus returns to Namibia on Monday, questions linger about the integrity of the sport and the power dynamics that can sway outcomes in high-stakes boxing matches," he said.

"This incident underscores a growing concern within the boxing community regarding the role of referees and the potential for manipulation in the ring," he added.