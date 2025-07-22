Namibia: Hahn & Du Plessis Are MTB Marathon Champions

Hugo Hahn and Monique du Plessis were crowned the Nedbank Namibia Mountain Bike marathon champions after winning the elite men and women's categories at the Towerbos trails on Saturday.

Hahn was a comfortable winner in the elite men's category, completing the seven-lap race in one hour, 21 minutes, and 27 seconds, at an average of 11 minutes and 38 seconds per lap. Martin Freyer finished more than five minutes behind in 1:26:55, while Theuns van der Westhuizen came third in 1:31:40.

The only other rider to complete the seven laps was Xavier Papo who came fourth in 1:34:11, while Bergran Jensen won the men's U23 category in 1:33:23.

Du Plessis also comfortably won the elite women's category after completing the six-lap race in 1:22:32 at an average of 13:45 per lap. The only other competitor in the elite women's category, Mimi Hough, finished second in 1:24:01.

Roger Suren and Delsia Janse van Vuuren both impressed to win the junior men and women's titles. Suren won the six-lap race in 1:11:23, at an average of 11:53 per lap, beating Nathan Chase (1:13:35) by more than two minutes to the line, while Marco Thiel came third in 1:14:04.

Janse van Vuuren won the junior women's category over five laps in 58:35, at an average of 11:43 per lap, while Rosemarie Thiel came second in 58:58.

Mike Baartman won the u16 boys category over four laps in 53:20 (at an average of 13:20 per lap), followed by Theodor Janse van Vuuren (59:03) and Francois van Zyl (59:46), while Nicole Suren won the u16 girls category over four laps in 49:27 at an average lap time of 12:21, while Joadri de Beer came second in 53:12.

Petrus Human won the sub veteran men's category over four laps in 54:07, followed by Nelius Burger (58:32) and Michael Falk (59:21), while Vernon Maresch won the veteran men's category over four laps in 55:40, followed by Marcel Suren (59:49).

Piet Swiegers won the master men's category over three laps in 42:12, followed by Greg Chase (43:20) and Hans du Toit (45:44), while Stefan Bohlke won the grand master men's category over two laps in 32:02, followed by Niels Serrer (36:02).

Nicola Sauber won the women's sub veteran category over four laps in 50:11, while Berrit Graf won the grand master women's category over two laps in 26:33.

There were also various youth age group winners, with Micah Chase winning the boys u14 category; Sion Liebenberg the boys u12; Ted Rust the boys u10; Qara Volschenk the girls u14; Linn Lambert the girls u12; and Amy Lowing the girls u10 category.