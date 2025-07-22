Namibia: Burger Vows to Come Back Stronger

Namibia rugby coach Jacques Burger has vowed to come back stronger following their 30-28 defeat to Zimbabwe in the Africa Cup final in Kampala on Saturday.

That result saw Zimbabwe qualifying for the Rugby World Cup for the first time in 34 years, while it has made Namibia's task of reaching an eighth successive World Cup much tougher since they will now have to progress through two qualifying campaigns.

First up, they face the runners-up of the Asian Rugby Men's Championship, UAE, in Uganda next Saturday, and if they win that, they will progress to a final intercontinental repechage tournament in Dubai in November against Canada, Brazil, and Belgium.

Burger yesterday said it was a very disappointing result.

"It was a very disappointing day yesterday. I think today a lot of the guys are hurting - they worked hard, and to fall narrowly short of the mark hurts a lot," he said.

"I know there are a lot of people back home who supported us and who are still backing us and we appreciate it a lot. We want to thank them, and I think the way we react from here on will reveal our character and show the people what we are made of as Namibians, through the difficult times and not just the good times," he added.

Burger said they are determined to come back stronger.

"Where there's a will, there's a way - this group last night suffered together but we stood together, we talked about the match and started working on lifting our heads up and how to come back from such a disappointment.

"I'm very proud of everyone's character and attitude - the guys are proud to play for this country and to represent this country, and that's what we are looking for," he added.

"That's the fight we will need to go further from here on. I know nobody gives us a chance now; everyone has written us off, but we must just go out and show the people what we are made of," he said.

The match against Zimbabwe was a thriller, ebbing and flowing throughout, and could have gone either way. After Cliven Loubser and Ian Prior traded early penalties, Zimbabwe went 13-6 ahead when centre Kudzai Mashawi crashed over for a converted try following some swift passes.

Namibia were reduced to 14 men when scrumhalf Jacques Theron was sin-binned for an infringement and they had to defend for all their worth as Zimbabwe launched continuous attacks on their try line.

Namibia, however, dug deep and after Loubser and Prior traded penalties, Namibian captain Prince! Gaoseb crashed over for a try converted by Loubser to make the score all square at 16-16 at the halftime break.

Zimbabwe went 23-16 ahead early in the second half when lock Godfrey Muzanargwo barged over for a converted try, and they took a commanding 30-16 lead after a fine solo try by centre Brendan Mudzekenyedzi, with Prior converting.

Namibia, however, immediately struck back when JC Nel went over in the corner and when replacement loose forward Adriaan Booysen stormed over for a try converted by replacement flyhalf Tiaan Swanepoel, they were right back in the match with a narrow 30-28 deficit.

Namibia had a chance to win the match when they were awarded a penalty with two minutes to go, but Swanepoel's long-range effort from within his own half went wide as Zimbabwe held on for a dramatic win.