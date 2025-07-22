Namibia: Six Namcor Service Station Robbers Walk Away With N$48 000

21 July 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Police chief inspector Elifas Kuwina has confirmed that six suspects involved in a robbery at the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) service station stole N$48 000.

The robbery took place at around 06h20 on Monday morning at the Namcor service station at Khomasdal on Rand Street.

"It is alleged that one of the suspects entered the back office armed with a knife and demanded money from the manager, who was inside at the time," Kuwinga says.

Kuwinga told The Namibian the suspect dragged the manager to the front of the store, where he grabbed two money boxes containing a total of N$48 000 from under the counter before fleeing the scene in a getaway vehicle.

There were three suspects inside the shop while two held the security guards outside the services station.

"No recovery or arrest has been made yet. Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects were six in total, three suspects were inside the shop and two held the security guards outside," he says.

Police investigations are continuing.

