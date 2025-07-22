Namibia: Four Die in Road Crash Outside Eenhana

Four people lost their lives in a head-on collision on a road outside Eenhana in the Ohangwena region on Saturday evening.

The incident happened at around 20h30 at Efidi village.

"The driver of a pickup was driving from a westerly to easterly direction and collided head-on against a sedan. The driver died, while two passengers in the pickup sustained injuries. Three people in the sedan also died on the spot," reported Ohangwena police crime investigations coordinator Melanie Mburu.

One of the deceased was identified to be an Angolan national, while others are yet to be identified and the next of kin are yet to be informed.