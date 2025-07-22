Namibia: Many Veterans Have Not Yet Applied for Status

Many veterans of the liberation struggle have not yet applied for veterans status.

This is according to deputy minister of defence and veteran affairs Charles Mubita.

"Those who applied and were approved as veterans also lack information such as access to counselling, medical assistance and rights of their dependents should the veterans pass on," he says.

He made these remarks last week during the groundbreaking ceremony of the regional veterans affairs office at Eenhana, in the Ohangwena region.

"The fact that at this present moment, many veterans of the liberation struggle have not yet applied for veterans status is a clear indication that they have been starved of information regarding their rights to benefit from their supreme sacrifices for the independence of this country," he said.

With the majority of veterans now in their 60s and older, questions have been raised about whether the new office will be fully utilised by this aging population.

Mubita remains confident that the office will bring services closer to people, especially in a region previously underserved.

"The new veterans office at Eenhana will provide essential services to veterans in the Ohangwena region. It will handle applications, address grievances, process entitlements and ensure service delivery," he said.

He further added that with some veterans being unable to visit the office due to age, efforts will be made to reach out to them across the region.

"Negotiations are underway with the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation for a 10-minute slot every two months to share important information in local languages to help veterans access their benefits," shared Mubita.

He added that to improve efficiency, the ministry has promised to implement systems that reduce long-standing administrative delays.

As construction begins, the sentiment among community members and local leaders is one of hope, and that this new facility will not only honour the country's veterans but also finally offer them the consistent support they have long been promised.