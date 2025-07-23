Sudan: Violence in Sudan Capital Prevents Residents From Returning

Khartoum — Khartoum remains gripped by violence, theft, and insecurity as authorities push for the return of displaced people. While the committee for creating an environment for the return of residents to Khartoum state, chaired by Sovereignty Council member Lt Gen Ibrahim Jaber and including Prime Minister Kamel Idris, continues its meetings, residents face persistent clashes, armed robberies, and widespread looting in various parts of the capital.

A military intelligence captain was killed yesterday in a clash with an armed group near Jabal Awliya market, south of Khartoum. The group had previously looted Market 6 in Dar es Salaam before fleeing by bus. One member was killed, three were injured, four arrested, and five escaped.

In Omdurman, gold shop owners organised a strike following an incident in which a gold merchant was taken from his home by armed men and later found tied up in the West El Harat area. In response to security concerns, Khartoum State Police introduced the 999-support line to enable citizens to file complaints and report incidents.

President Abdelfattah El Burhan visited Sajana Market in Khartoum after stops at El Salha and Jabel Awliya, where he offered condolences to victims of May's violence. He also inspected the Seventh Infantry Division and Armoured Corps for the first time since the war began.

The Supreme Committee held its second meeting, approving plans for government ministries to resume work from temporary headquarters and pausing maintenance on existing offices. Humanitarian agencies stated that more than six million people require food aid in the capital. The Electricity Committee announced plans to restore full power by September 30.

Reconstruction activities are ongoing at Khartoum Airport and People's Teaching Hospital, with reports indicating that 90 per cent of heart and chest unit rehabilitation is complete. Officials plan to have services available for displaced residents returning to Khartoum. In academic updates, El Neelain University's Faculty of Commerce resumed exams for the first time since the conflict. The University of Khartoum Medical Complex conducted its first symbolic lecture since the start of the war.