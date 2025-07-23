Africa: Interrogating Public Health in Africa Boosts Metrics of Continental Journal

press release

The number of published articles in the Journal of Public Health in Africa (JPHIA) rose from 31 in 2024 to 104 in 2025. The peer-reviewed academic journal dedicated to advancing public health discourse across the African continent has demonstrated significant improvements, with submissions increasing by 30% compared to 2024. The median time to first editorial decision without peer review improved from 7 to 3 days, and with peer review, from 72 to 48 days.

Owned by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) since 2018, JPHIA serves as a platform to elevate African research, perspectives, and practices within the global scientific and public health communities. Since 2018, the journal has published over 650 articles. Submissions now come from authors in 47 African Union Member States, substantially contributing to the continent's publication output.

In recent months, JPHIA has undertaken several strategic initiatives to strengthen its editorial operations and broaden its reach, said Dr Nebiyu Dereje, Head of Division, Knowledge Management, and Editor-in-Chief of JPHIA.

"The journal has significantly expanded its editorial board, bringing in diverse expertise from across the continent and beyond," said Dr Dereje. "It has also grown its pool of peer reviewers, enhancing the quality and efficiency of the review process.

In parallel, JPHIA has increased its visibility through targeted social media engagement and digital outreach, resulting in greater awareness and engagement from the global public health community," he noted.

These efforts have directly contributed to measurable improvements in submission quality, review timelines, and overall journal performance.

"To further build sustainable scientific publishing capacity, JPHIA launched a structured mentorship programme for early-career researchers from African Union Member States. This initiative provides hands-on guidance in scientific writing and publishing and has already led to the submission of high-quality manuscripts from mentees -- demonstrating early success and long-term potential for impact," said Dr Dereje.

He said that to further strengthen the quality of the journal, JPHIA is working on commissioning high-quality articles from prominent African scientists, improving website design and visibility, and enhancing journal promotion.

JPHIA, through sponsorship from Africa CDC, provides a 55% waiver on article processing charges (APCs) for all submissions, and the publisher (AOSIS) also provides a needs-based full waiver for African researchers who have no funding for APCs from their institution. This makes JPHIA one of the most feasible journals for African researchers to publish their research outputs.

As part of its commitment to strengthening the scientific publishing capacity of African researchers, JPHIA has launched a targeted training and mentorship programme for early-career researchers across the continent. This year, the structured mentorship programme has seen training delivered for early-career and established researchers in... [insert countries]. This initiative offers hands-on, practical scientific writing sessions, where selected fellows develop their manuscripts under the close mentorship of senior members of the journal's editorial team.

To further expand access to equitable publishing platforms and amplify African-led scholarship, JPHIA envisions the establishment of a Pan-African Network of Health Journals. This initiative aims to foster collaboration among African journals, strengthen editorial and peer review capacities, and enhance the visibility and impact of regionally relevant research.

"By creating a unified platform, the network will serve as a powerful vehicle for disseminating public health evidence that addresses Africa's unique challenges and priorities -- ranging from infectious diseases and non-communicable conditions to climate-related health threats," said Dr Dereje.

The network will also promote shared standards in scientific publishing, facilitate joint special issues on cross-cutting health topics, and advocate for open access and sustainable publishing models tailored to the African context.

In addition, JPHIA has established a community of practice with leading global journals -- including Eurosurveillance (ECDC), Emerging Infectious Diseases (US CDC), and the Bulletin of the World Health Organization. Through these partnerships, JPHIA engages in regular knowledge exchange, peer learning, and collaborative editorial development. These relationships not only strengthen the journal's editorial quality but also position African public health voices within global scientific discourse.

"The Journal of Public Health in Africa is firmly positioned on a path of growth, innovation, and continental impact. Through strategic editorial reforms, expanded mentorship, increased visibility, and collaborative partnerships, JPHIA is improving its performance metrics, redefining what African-led scientific publishing can look like," said Dr Dereje.

"Its vision to establish a Pan-African network of health journals and its commitment to capacity building reflect a broader ambition: to ensure that African public health research is not only produced but also heard, shared, and acted upon. As JPHIA continues to evolve, it remains a vital platform for advancing evidence-based public health solutions that are rooted in African realities and responsive to global challenges," he added.