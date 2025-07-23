Africa: Eastern Africa Regional Coordinating Centre Sets the Tone for Strengthened Regional Health Security

press release

Efforts to strategically leverage health diplomacy to foster cooperation, strengthen partnerships, and promote stability across nations gained momentum when Africa CDC's Eastern Africa Regional Coordinating Centre (Eastern Africa RCC) formally presented its credentials to the Government of Kenya, establishing its official presence and authority in the country.

Dr. Mazyanga Lucy Mazaba, Regional Director of the Eastern Africa RCC, presented her letter of credentials to H.E. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya, during an official meeting in July.

Among Africa CDC's five regional hubs--in Egypt (North Africa), Gabon (Central Africa), Nigeria (West Africa), Zambia (Southern Africa), and Kenya (Eastern Africa)--the Eastern Africa RCC becomes the first to formally present diplomatic credentials to its host government, affirming its legitimacy and strengthening its operational mandate in the region.

Africa CDC was elevated to an autonomous public health agency in 2022 before this advancement, regional coordinators did not present credentials directly to national governments, such engagements were previously managed through the AU's Department of Social Affairs.

"Our ability to serve AU Member States becomes easier with proximity to governments that share our vision to safeguard the health of all Africans," said Dr. Mazaba. "We will continue to work with authorities to support their health security goals."

The Eastern Africa RCC coordinates regional health security activities across 14 AU Member States: Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti, Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles, and South Sudan.

Dr. Mazaba emphasized Kenya's pivotal role in advancing both national and regional health security efforts--including disease surveillance, preparedness, and pandemic response--since the country began hosting the Eastern Africa RCC in 2017. The RCC was officially launched in October 2021.

"Your Excellency, I have the distinct honour to present my letter of credentials as Regional Director of the Africa CDC Eastern Africa RCC," said Dr. Mazaba. She underscored the centre's mandate to coordinate regional health security efforts and commended Kenya's leadership, generosity, and strategic role, which have been instrumental to Africa CDC's impact in the region.

"This occasion marks an important milestone," said Dr. Mudavadi in his official statement. "It is a testament to the growing strength of regional collaboration and our shared commitment to advancing health security across Eastern Africa."

Kenya's leadership in public health is further underscored by H.E. President William Samoei Ruto's role as the African Union Champion for Local Manufacturing of Health Products, a strategic portfolio aligned with Africa CDC's vision under the New Public Health Order and Agenda 2063.

Demonstrating its continued support, Kenya has donated 10 acres of land toward the establishment of a permanent facility for the Eastern Africa RCC and maintains ongoing collaboration through the Ministry of Health and the Office of the Head of Public Service.

"Health diplomacy is more than a ceremony," said Dr. Mazaba. "It is about presence, partnership, and shared commitment to safeguarding Africa's health by Africans."