Sudan: Kamal Idris Affirms Integrating Digital Security Concepts Into Government Policies and Programs

Port Sudan, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamal Idris has underscored that enhancing cybersecurity was a necessity to ensure stability and protect state institutions. He called for integrating digital security concepts into government policies and development programs.

This came during the launch of the book "Cybersecurity" by its author, Maj. Gen. Police (Rtd) Dr. Suleiman Mustafa Muhammad, on Tuesday at Al-Rabwa Hotel in Port Sudan.

The event was attended by the Wali of Darfur Region, Commander Minni Arko Minawi, officials, experts in the field of technology and security, and representatives of security and academic institutions.

Dr. Kamal Idris pointed out that the book's topic on cybersecurity was of strategic importance to all state institutions at a time when the state is increasingly interested in digital transformation as part of the grand national strategy towards renaissance and development. He pledged to distribute the book to all government institutions and universities.

The Governor of Darfur Region, Commander Minni Arko Minawi, said that protecting state institution data represents the first line of defense for our national security and sovereignty, emphasizing that cybersecurity is a collective responsibility starting from the individual and ending with the state. He recommended developing capabilities and building a secure infrastructure. He called for enacting relevant acts and obliging state institutions to implement them for both the public and private sectors.

Minawi also stressed the need for training, qualification, and support for scientific research in universities, as well as entering into international and regional partnerships and promoting initiatives for applied research.

Major General Police (Rrd) Dr. Suleiman Mustafa emphasized the strategic objectives for achieving cybersecurity during his review of the book's axes.

He highlighted its role in enhancing stability, internal security, economic stability, and national security, providing protection for electronic applications for citizens and institutions, contributing to regional and international security, and addressing cyber threats, including cyber wars, terrorism, and organized crime.

Maj. Gen. Police (Rrd) Dr. Suleiman Mustafa recommended establishing a national authority for cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, working on local coordination and effective international and regional cooperation, developing basic controls for cybersecurity, raising awareness for all, and obliging institutions and companies to establish specialized units for cybersecurity.

He also called for developing curricula and legislation to keep pace with challenges.

Engineer Dr. Al-Sadig Jamal-Eddin, Chairman of the Higher Committee, said that the book is a reference as it presents a scientific vision of the concept of cybersecurity, provides an analysis of challenges, and offers practical solutions. He pointed out that the book presents a strategic vision for national security for the Arab and Sudanese reality."