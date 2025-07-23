Sudan: Kamal Idris - National Recovery and Digital Transformation Within the Government's National Strategy

Port Sudan, July 22, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamal Idris has emphasized that national recovery and digital transformation were part of the government's national strategy in the coming period, particularly as the country strives and aspires to achieve a major renaissance with all its institutions.

He pointed out that focusing on the cybersecurity file was a matter of utmost importance.

During his speech at the launch ceremony of the book "Cybersecurity" by its author, Maj. Gen. Police (Rtd) Dr. Suleiman Mustafa, in Port Sudan Tuesday, Kamal Idris decided to disseminate cybersecurity concepts across all parts of the state. He explained that the country at this time needs national recovery and digital transformation.

The Prime Minister also decided to donate a significant number of copies of this book to be distributed to ministries, government institutions, and universities, to maximize the benefit and spread the culture of cybersecurity."