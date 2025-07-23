Rwanda: Kigali to Welcome First-Ever Observation Wheel By End of 2025

Rwandans are yet to experience observation wheels out of movie scenes as Kigali is set to welcome its first-ever giant observation wheel, Kigali Sky Wheel, by the end of 2025, marking the country's effort to develop the tourism sector while promoting local tourism and entertainment.

Kigali's Ferris wheel, named Kigali Sky Wheel, is a $2.7 million attraction currently under construction and will stand at 55 meters tall. The giant wheel shall be located at the highly anticipated Inzovu Mall, which is being developed on the former premises of the Ministry of Justice and Supreme Court adjacent to Kigali Convention Centre.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's tourism generates $647m in 2024, eyes over $700m in 2025

The new Kigali Sky Wheel will add to other tourist attractions in Kigali, which has led the city to be ranked the third favourite African city for travellers in 2024, according to Travel + Leisure. It will consist of a very tall rotating upright wheel with multiple passenger cabins, also known as a gondola.

Once complete, Kigali Sky Wheel will offer a 15- to 20-minute ride or flight at a ticket fee above the city, giving locals and tourists alike a breathtaking aerial view of Kigali's green hills and urban scenery.

The wheel is being constructed by the Canadian firm of Mo Gashi and Partners through Kigali Ferris Wheel Limited. Moses Umugisha Gashirabake, Managing Director and majority shareholder at Kigali Ferris Wheel Limited, noted that Ferris wheels are attractive to cities because they act as iconic landmarks, draw tourists, and create economic opportunities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"They offer unique perspectives of the city, can be standalone attractions, and can be designed to fit within existing urban spaces," Gashirabake said.

"Furthermore, they are often popular with both residents and tourists, offering a sense of novelty and shared experience."

ALSO READ: Rwanda's travel, tourism sector 'broke all records' in 2024, says global tourism body

He added that the Kigali Sky Wheel aligns with Rwanda's broader leadership vision to become a top destination for tourism, conferences, and international events. In fact, his investment was a direct inspiration from President Kagame's call for Rwandans abroad to invest at home.

In addition to the rides, visitors will also be able to enjoy spectacular night light shows, purchase branded merchandise, souvenirs, gifts, light snacks, beverages, take fun photos, and host events.

While the wheel may present a huge entertainment site, it will also be a platform for visibility and commerce as brands and businesses will also be able to get premium co-branding, naming rights, and advertisement partnership opportunities.