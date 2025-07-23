Ethiopia: 'All We Want Is Peace' - Tigrayans Brace for Uncertainty As Hostile Political Rhetoric Escalate

Mekelle- Tensions are rising in Tigray amid growing fears of renewed conflict. Anxiety deepened following recent remarks by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who warned Parliament that "if it starts, it will not be what we knew before; things will deteriorate."

His statement was met with sharp criticism from civil society groups, religious leaders, and political actors in the region.

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) accused the federal government of ongoing aggression and failure to honor the Pretoria Agreement, asserting that threats of renewed war would not silence what it called "the just cause of the Tigrayan people." Adding to the uncertainty, the former president of the Tigray interim administration, now forming a new party, warned of what he described as a looming "unholy alliance" between the Eritrean regime, elements within the TPLF, and factions in the Tigray Armed Forces, calling it a prelude to another war.

But on the streets of Mekelle, Adigrat, and Axum, ordinary Tigrayans say their message is simple: they want peace, not more political games or war. Suzan Tsegay, an 18-year-old waitress in Mekelle who was forced to drop out of school during the war, says, "The wounds from the past war haven't healed... All I want now is peace."

In the Kedamay Weyane market area, Henok Tesfamariam, a 25-year-old shoe repairman, criticized both regional and federal leaders. "We hear speeches and see handshakes, but nothing changes in our lives... If peace truly matters to them, they should come and live here with us for a week." For many like Tsehay Gebremedhin, a 40-year-old mother of four who lost her husband in the war, politics no longer holds meaning: "We want water, food, and safety for our children. We still sleep in fear."

From grieving mothers to unemployed youth, the sentiment is widely shared--there is little faith in the political leadership on any side. Girmay Abebe from Adigrat says, "There is no hope left for Tigray... Our leaders didn't know how to stop the war. They only care about their own survival."

Getnet Berihu from Axum echoed the disillusionment: "Abiy promised peace and delivered war. Now he's threatening more. Even our own leaders are playing political games instead of protecting us." As the rhetoric intensifies and political divisions widen, residents across Tigray say they are once again bracing for the worst, while desperately clinging to the hope that, this time, peace might prevail.

The two year war in Tigray was described as one of the deadliest conflicts of the 21st century. A report by the non-profit Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO) revealed that with more than 100,000 fatalities, the war in Ethiopia, which was third deadliest in 2021, became the most deadly conflict in the world in 2022, as the year records highest battle-related deaths from state-based conflicts than in any year since 1984.

The total number of casualties in the two years war has not been officially disclosed by both Ethiopian government and the TPLF, but former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, who was the chief mediator of the war said in January this year, that the war may have killed as many as 600,000 people.

The conflict drove many out of their homes as thousands of Tigrayan refugees fled to Sudan following the outbreak of war in Tigray in November 2020, seeking safety in refugee camps like Um Rakuba and Tunaydbah in eastern Sudan.

Nearly a million IDPs across the Tigray region are about to endure their fifth rainy season in displacement camps. According to a recent report by the Ethiopia Emergency Shelter and NFI Cluster, with more than 760,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in increasingly precarious conditions.

The war also saw score of gender based violence, according to a 2023 report, between 40% and 50% of Tigrayan women and girls experienced gender-based violence during the war, with over 80% of victims reporting rape. Nearly 70% of those were subjected to gang rape by armed groups, and more than 120,000 women were estimated to have been sexually abused between 2020 and 2022.

The residents of Tigray live with the fresh memory of these destruction. There is a growing distrust and exhaustion among the populous. "We've lost too much already," said Suzan. "We don't want to lose more."