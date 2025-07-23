Nigeria: Air Peace Begins Abuja-London Heathrow Flight October

22 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Air Peace has concluded plans to commence its Abuja-London Heathrow operations with the commencement of ticket sales.

In a press release by the airline's Spokesperson, Mr. Efe Osifo-Whiskey, the airline stated that the operations would commence with discounted fares.

Daily Trust reports that the commencement of the London flight in October is coming after months of denial by the UK authorities which later granted approval to the airline following the intervention of the federal government.

The airline had started its London operation in March 2023, flying daily to Gatwick, a second tier airport in the United Kingdom.

According to the airline, direct international flight services from Abuja to both London Heathrow and London Gatwick Airports would commence October 26.

Osifo-Whiskey said, "Air Peace becomes the first Nigerian carrier to offer direct services from Abuja to both of London's major international airports, further solidifying its role as a leader in regional and intercontinental aviation.

"Travellers originating from any of Air Peace's domestic destinations across Nigeria can now book through fares via Abuja to either Heathrow or Gatwick using a single ticket, eliminating the need for multiple bookings or baggage re-checks

"Travellers from London can access multiple destinations across Nigeria using a single Air Peace ticket through Abuja every morning. These destinations are Lagos, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Benin, Warri, Owerri, Kano, Yola, Gombe and Asaba, for now. Other destinations will be added later."

